Cypress Wealth Services, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Trane Technologies PLC, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: DFAS, COMT, RMI, RMI, BSCO, BSCN, BSCP, YJUN, FJUL, DJUL, BSCR, BSCQ, IBDT, IBDR, IBDO, IBDS, FFEB, IBDQ, IBDN, FJUN, IBDM, IEF, SMRT, JHAA, BITF, CBH, AGG, EIX, HIVE,
- Added Positions: IXN, EFV, IHI, IUSB, EFG, TIP, ESGU, MUB, FALN, SPY, IXG, ESGE, PFF, VEA, IYE, SCHD, HYG, DVY, BSCM, BSCL, VCIT, VTIP, SUB, BGIO, SDOG, HUT, VDE, SPLG, IWM, ARKG, VHT, BA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVV, LQD, USMV, TSLA, MSFT, QQQ, AMZN, JNJ, ABT, PM, BRK.B, AMGN, MTUM, HD, VZ, MMM, MO, COST, SHYG, MCD, NVDA, SQ, INTC, IGSB, VCSH, VWO, T, KMB, MDLZ, CORP, NEAR, VTV, VV, CMCSA, COP, LOW, PFE, PG, WMT, IJR, ADP, BLK, CVX, KO, XOM, PEP, UPS, BAC, D, LLY, GOOGL, JPM, BKNG, V, FB, FTC, GOVT, MGK, VOO, CVS, CSCO, DUK, ENB, F, TXN, WFC, MA, BABA, ARKK, IEFA, SCHA, SCHF, SCHX, ACN, AMT, ABC, BMY, IBM, LAMR, LMT, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, UNH, DIS, EBAY, IQV, GOOG, SHOP, FEX, GBIL, ITOT, IWB, IYG, MBB, PGX, SCHB, VGK, ALK, SCHW, LYG, BX, SVM, PHYS, SRC, BIV, BND, HDV, IEMG, IJH, SCHE, SIZE, VUG,
- Sold Out: TT, TGT, SBUX, ABBV, RMI, RMI, QCOM, ALLE, MDT, IR, VFC, DOCU, PH, IVW, NEE, CBND, SLQD, USIG, FLO, CMI, MARA, UNP, CLX, GIS, ROKU, GD, UBER, FWAA, FTCS, KBWB, ADM, SCHM, RPG, QQEW, FE, FNX, DBEU, TTD, HPQ, UL,
For the details of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,564 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,609 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.9%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 186,308 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 38,943 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 75,011 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32%
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 41,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In (RMI)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $24, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In (RMI)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 526.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 75,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 88,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 395.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 99,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 75,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 269.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In (RMI)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.49.Sold Out: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In (RMI)
