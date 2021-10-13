Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. Buys Citigroup Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, McDonald's Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: C, MCD, PHO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, McDonald's Corp, Invesco Water Resources ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sanofi SA, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,748 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 85,370 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 108,325 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 29,871 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 104,902 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $56.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $151.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.7 and $87.39, with an estimated average price of $85.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.