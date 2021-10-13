Logo
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. Buys Citigroup Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, McDonald's Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, McDonald's Corp, Invesco Water Resources ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sanofi SA, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bond+%26+devick+financial+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,748 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 85,370 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 108,325 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 29,871 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  5. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 104,902 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $56.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $151.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.7 and $87.39, with an estimated average price of $85.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.



Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
Stocks that Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. keeps buying
