Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Black Knight Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Black Knight Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,427,418 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 508,805 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,527 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 698,859 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 95,420 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.68%. The holding were 1,427,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 698,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 223,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $101.36, with an estimated average price of $98.34. The stock is now traded at around $101.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 106,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 157,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 111,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 23,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $68.61 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $76.86.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.