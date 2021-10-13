Logo
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Black Knight Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Black Knight Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soundmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,427,418 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 508,805 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,527 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  4. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 698,859 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 95,420 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.68%. The holding were 1,427,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 698,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 223,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $101.36, with an estimated average price of $98.34. The stock is now traded at around $101.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 106,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 157,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 111,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 23,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

Sold Out: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $68.61 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $76.86.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
