BCK Partners, Inc. Buys Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY, Sells The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY, sells The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, BCK Partners, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 112,188 shares, 28.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 382,891 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,104 shares, 16.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 88,920 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 241,961 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%

BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.682600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BCK Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.