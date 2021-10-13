BCK Partners, Inc. Buys Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY, Sells The Walt Disney Co

Investment company BCK Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY, sells The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, BCK Partners, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BCK Partners, Inc.. Also check out:
1. BCK Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BCK Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCK Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCK Partners, Inc. keeps buying
- New Purchases: ESBK,
- Added Positions: VCSH, IGIB, VB, VOO, VO, SCHF, SCHE, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHA, IVV, MSFT, SPDW,
- Sold Out: DIS,
For the details of BCK Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bck+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BCK Partners, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 112,188 shares, 28.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 382,891 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,104 shares, 16.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 88,920 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 241,961 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%
BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.682600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
BCK Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of BCK Partners, Inc.. Also check out:
1. BCK Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BCK Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCK Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCK Partners, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment