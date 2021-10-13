JGP Wealth Management, LLC Buys Dolby Laboratories Inc, JOANN Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF

New Purchases: JOAN, IJH, ABNB, IJR, UEC,

JOAN, IJH, ABNB, IJR, UEC, Added Positions: DLB, JKHY, ADP, FDS, TSCO, ITOT, CSCO, VZ, AAPL, AWK, JPST, MSFT, NEE, INTC, SAM, IVV, ISTB, CMCSA, JNJ, ADI, IEFA, APD, MDT, ICE, IEMG, ITW, ABT, IAGG, WEC, GWW, LOW, COST, RTX, CLX, AMGN, GOOGL, VIG, MMC, PYPL, RMD, XLK, SHW, TXN, HD, CPRT, ABBV, ACN, ALL, AMZN, AM, CERN, IVW, EA, ETSY, FTNT, GSIE, ILMN, CRWD, AVGO, BRK.B, SHOP, SQ, GEM, RSP, IJS,

DLB, JKHY, ADP, FDS, TSCO, ITOT, CSCO, VZ, AAPL, AWK, JPST, MSFT, NEE, INTC, SAM, IVV, ISTB, CMCSA, JNJ, ADI, IEFA, APD, MDT, ICE, IEMG, ITW, ABT, IAGG, WEC, GWW, LOW, COST, RTX, CLX, AMGN, GOOGL, VIG, MMC, PYPL, RMD, XLK, SHW, TXN, HD, CPRT, ABBV, ACN, ALL, AMZN, AM, CERN, IVW, EA, ETSY, FTNT, GSIE, ILMN, CRWD, AVGO, BRK.B, SHOP, SQ, GEM, RSP, IJS, Reduced Positions: DHI, DVY, CMI, SPY, NKE, HRL, CVX, OMC, BDX, NFLX, NVDA, PSA, TSLA, WBA, T,

DHI, DVY, CMI, SPY, NKE, HRL, CVX, OMC, BDX, NFLX, NVDA, PSA, TSLA, WBA, T, Sold Out: ATVI, IGM, BA, IYH, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dolby Laboratories Inc, JOANN Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Airbnb Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JGP Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, JGP Wealth Management, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,477 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 56,023 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,118 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Nike Inc (NKE) - 102,595 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 227,760 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JOANN Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 122,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $172.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Uranium Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 1181.18%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $101.89, with an estimated average price of $96.99. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 68,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 102.96%. The purchase prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12. The stock is now traded at around $522.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $274.76 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $285.18.