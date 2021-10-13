Logo
JGP Wealth Management, LLC Buys Dolby Laboratories Inc, JOANN Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JGP Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dolby Laboratories Inc, JOANN Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Airbnb Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JGP Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, JGP Wealth Management, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JGP Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jgp+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JGP Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,477 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  2. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 56,023 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,118 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 102,595 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 227,760 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
New Purchase: JOANN Inc (JOAN)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JOANN Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 122,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $172.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Uranium Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 1181.18%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $101.89, with an estimated average price of $96.99. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 68,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 102.96%. The purchase prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12. The stock is now traded at around $522.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

JGP Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $274.76 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $285.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of JGP Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. JGP Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JGP Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JGP Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JGP Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
