Omega Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

- New Purchases: SUSB, SRE, ESML,
- Added Positions: AGG, IYR, IJR, IJH, EMB, HYG, IVV, IJJ, SCZ, IEFA, GUNR, IEMG, IGOV, ISTB, CMF, EEMS, IUSG, EAGG, SUB, LQD, MUB, SHM,
- Reduced Positions: SCHH, SCHZ, SCHM, SCHA, SCHX, MDYV, SCHC, SCHF, IBND, PHB, PCY, SCHE, EWX, SCHG, IWB, DVY, VNQ, PBP, QQQ, GOOGL, BSCM,
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 183,190 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 249,302 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 93,193 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 38,367 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 78,102 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27%
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 63,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 93,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 52,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 61,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 62,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.
