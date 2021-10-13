Country Club Trust Company, n.a. Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Alphabet Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Alphabet Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Country Club Trust Company, n.a. (Current Portfolio) buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, MGP Ingredients Inc, sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Alphabet Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Club Trust Company, n.a.. As of 2021Q3, Country Club Trust Company, n.a. owns 273 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Country Club Trust Company, n.a.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/country+club+trust+company%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Country Club Trust Company, n.a.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 360,173 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 150,524 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 422,807 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,489 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,280 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 277,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 133,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.436600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 606.72%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $68.84, with an estimated average price of $64.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 43,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Covetrus Inc (CVET)

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Covetrus Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $22.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Country Club Trust Company, n.a.. Also check out:

1. Country Club Trust Company, n.a.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Country Club Trust Company, n.a.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Country Club Trust Company, n.a.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Country Club Trust Company, n.a. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider