Country Club Trust Company, n.a. Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Alphabet Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc

TPYP, CNP, XNTK, GSEW, BX, IWS, IAU, VHT, NVDA, IVW, SJM, GDX, CATH, SLQT, IBDN, DG, KL, MLPX, FMC, VNQ, GOLD, Added Positions: PFF, MGPI, TMO, STIP, VXUS, EFA, VTI, IWD, T, AMZN, AAPL, BRK.B, BMY, NEE, V, TIP, XLRE, CAT, EPD, INTC, WMT, PM, ABBV, IEFA, VGSH, ABT, AMGN, CMCSA, FDX, HD, JNJ, LOW, NFLX, PNC, PEP, LIN, VZ, DIS, MA, TSLA, PYPL, IEMG, IWR, RSP, SHM, VOO, VOX, MMM, ADBE, BLK, CSX, CL, GLW, COST, GD, GE, HAS, ISRG, KSU, MCD, MRK, NSC, ORLY, BKNG, TJX, TXN, TRI, UNP, EVRG, FB, DOW, IGIB, IWO, IYE, IYW, VTEB, XLF, XLI, XLY, ACN, BAC, CAH, CERN, CI, CBSH, ECL, EL, XOM, HON, MDLZ, ORCL, QCOM, RDS.A, CRM, SBUX, UMBF, USB, UNH, GLD, IVE, KRE, RYT, VO, XLB, XLK, XLV,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, MGP Ingredients Inc, sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Alphabet Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Club Trust Company, n.a.. As of 2021Q3, Country Club Trust Company, n.a. owns 273 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 360,173 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 150,524 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 422,807 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,489 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,280 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 277,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 133,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.436600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 606.72%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $68.84, with an estimated average price of $64.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 43,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Covetrus Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $22.96.