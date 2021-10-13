Logo
Welch & Forbes Llc Buys First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Kimberly-Clark Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Lancaster Colony Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Snowflake Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Welch & Forbes Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Kimberly-Clark Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Lancaster Colony Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Snowflake Inc, HP Inc, Service Properties Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch & Forbes Llc. As of 2021Q3, Welch & Forbes Llc owns 385 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WELCH & FORBES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/welch+%26+forbes+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WELCH & FORBES LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,863,235 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 907,493 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 695,705 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 770,163 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 59,490 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 348,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 94,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX)

Welch & Forbes Llc initiated holding in Geovax Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 101.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $255.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 184.16%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $222.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 223.65%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $241.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Welch & Forbes Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 42,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Sold Out: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Sold Out: Geovax Labs Inc (E8L)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Geovax Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $3.26 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $3.95.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Welch & Forbes Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of WELCH & FORBES LLC. Also check out:

1. WELCH & FORBES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WELCH & FORBES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WELCH & FORBES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WELCH & FORBES LLC keeps buying
