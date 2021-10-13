FLC Capital Advisors Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, EOG Resources Inc, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET

- New Purchases: VPU, EMB, TLH, GD, KLAC, TMO, HPE, IYW,
- Added Positions: IXN, IHI, IUSB, COMT, XOM, SCHP, TIP, FALN, EFG, ESGU, MBB, IXG, CVX, BLK, SCHR, BND, MRK, EFV, SUB, PFFD, SPLG, STIP, AMZN, BA, ITA, NFLX, MSFT, LOW, SCHJ, IBM, VEA, COST, XLE, SCHA, INTC, CMI, IYE, QCOM, PG, BLV, BE, PANW, NVDA, NEM, FTNT, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: T, LQD, GOVT, SCHI, IGLB, IGSB, GLTR, VZ, ESGE, MTUM, FTEC, USMV, GOOGL, HYG, XSOE, VLUE, IWF, NEAR, USHY, PFE, FLRN, IJH, IJR, FFWM, SHYG, SPIB, DIA, REGN, VCSH, GILD, SPY, EPD, QUAL, AMGN, BMY, C, PGX, RTX, IEF,
- Sold Out: EOG, TGT, KMI, OGN,
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 777,142 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 180,838 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,813 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,271 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 202,661 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%
FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $140.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $319.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $575.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 49,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 426.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.
