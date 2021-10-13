FLC Capital Advisors Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, EOG Resources Inc, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

FLC Capital Advisors Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, EOG Resources Inc, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FLC Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells AT&T Inc, EOG Resources Inc, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Target Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FLC Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, FLC Capital Advisors owns 171 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLC Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flc+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLC Capital Advisors
  1. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 777,142 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 180,838 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,813 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,271 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 202,661 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%
New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $140.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $319.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $575.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 49,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 426.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of FLC Capital Advisors. Also check out:

1. FLC Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLC Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLC Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLC Capital Advisors keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider