Banta Asset Management Lp Buys Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- Veritone Inc (VERI) - 2,259,524 shares, 42.95% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,203 shares, 20.57% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,484 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio.
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 73,808 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 29,265 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 83,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 83,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 82,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJP)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $24.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 83,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 81,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJR)
Banta Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.18 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 58,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Banta Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.
