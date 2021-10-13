360 Financial, Inc. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, 3M Co, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

New Purchases: GRID, PYPL, PKW, CLX, FIGS, AMD, PFE, KEYS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Clorox Co, sells ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, 3M Co, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, PepsiCo Inc, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, 360 Financial, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 331,270 shares, 26.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,122 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,663 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 56,049 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 117,403 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 64,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $255.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87. The stock is now traded at around $92.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $162.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 77.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The sale prices were between $62.71 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $66.44.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $19.2.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44.