Aries Wealth Management Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Phillips 66, Editas Medicine Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aries Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Nordstrom Inc, Phillips 66, Editas Medicine Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Northwest Natural Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aries Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Aries Wealth Management owns 179 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aries Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aries+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aries Wealth Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,411 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 407,230 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,190 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,392 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 30,816 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
New Purchase: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.436600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable (QARP)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable . The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $41.81, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.897900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $264.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $45.73 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aries Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Aries Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aries Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aries Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aries Wealth Management keeps buying
