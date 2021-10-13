Aries Wealth Management Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Phillips 66, Editas Medicine Inc

New Purchases: XNTK, QARP, CARR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Nordstrom Inc, Phillips 66, Editas Medicine Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Northwest Natural Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aries Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Aries Wealth Management owns 179 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,411 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 407,230 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,190 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,392 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 30,816 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.436600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable . The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $41.81, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.897900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $264.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $45.73 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Aries Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11.