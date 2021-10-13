Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC Buys Sysco Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Aptiv PLC

New Purchases: SYY, GXO, IGSB, NVDA, HST, SPG, BXP, STX, AZN, MORT, FALN, BIZD, MRNA, V, ADBE, MATX, HZNP, MAA, JPST, BHVN, MINM,

Added Positions: TER, CWEN.A, ABBV, NAVI, SLG, T, DOW, FTAI, CVX, KMX, BGS, SPY, AMAT, MPW, SBRA, FCX, LUMN, IBM, RIO, INTC, VWO, FISV, KB, UL, SMFG, DIS, NOC, APD, UNM, GSK, MSFT, AMZN, EFA, BMY, AAPL, MMP, MAR, IX, REGN, GOOGL, RUN, VZ, XPO, MMM, JNJ, RSP, KMI, WMB, EPD, URI, AIN, HTGC, SENS, ROST, AMGN, NYCB, OKE, JPM, MTRN, HD, TTE, TSM, GE, LLY, RE, VEU, VO, DHR, KO, BRK.B, CWEN, MDT, MRK, CARR, RTX, PG, PANW, BRX, GOOG, NGG, IJR, PLD, DLR,

Reduced Positions: IPG, PACW, MKC, APTV, D, PYPL, KMB, CAG, COST, CSCO, ET, AVGO, LH, APTS, WBA, XLV, EDV, NEE, NSA, AMLP, MGP, LOW, LSI, XOM, CCI, STZ, BA, BX, AEP,

Sold Out: HEES, MO, BLFS, NEM, EBAY, VYM, CI,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sysco Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Teradyne Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Aptiv PLC, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 98,919 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 221,727 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Navient Corp (NAVI) - 460,711 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49% Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 433,041 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 289,886 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 29,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $134.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 170,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 165.91%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $272.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $33.16.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.