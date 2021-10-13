Logo
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC Buys Sysco Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Aptiv PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sysco Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Teradyne Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Aptiv PLC, H&E Equipment Services Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilman+hill+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC
  1. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 98,919 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 221,727 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. Navient Corp (NAVI) - 460,711 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
  4. Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 433,041 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  5. B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 289,886 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 29,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $134.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 170,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 165.91%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $272.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $33.16.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
