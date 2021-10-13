Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys VANECK ETF TR, State Street Corporation, Sells Cigna Corp, DT Midstream Inc

New Purchases: BBH, STT,

BBH, STT, Added Positions: AAPL,

AAPL, Reduced Positions: EXR, ADP, NEE, RPM, SNA,

EXR, ADP, NEE, RPM, SNA, Sold Out: CI, DTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANECK ETF TR, State Street Corporation, sells Cigna Corp, DT Midstream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q3, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hummer+financial+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 50,900 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,155 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 17,448 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,909 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 12,015 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $195.25 and $220.75, with an estimated average price of $209.98. The stock is now traded at around $191.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.