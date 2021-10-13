Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Nike Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Nike Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Andesa Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andesa Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Andesa Financial Management Inc. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andesa+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Andesa Financial Management Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,533 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,996 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.71%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 62,641 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.87%
  4. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 51,833 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.6%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,083 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.4%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $153.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 20,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 9,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $43.07, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 378.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 30,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 213.92%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $151.47 and $171.13, with an estimated average price of $161.46.

Sold Out: Level One Bancorp Inc (LEVL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $27.57.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Andesa Financial Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Andesa Financial Management Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider