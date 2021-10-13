Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Nike Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: NKE, SRLN, DRI, DVN, SRVR, AZN, UPS, MOAT, BAX, VRTX, PHO,

NKE, SRLN, DRI, DVN, SRVR, AZN, UPS, MOAT, BAX, VRTX, PHO, Added Positions: MRK, SPY, ABBV, AGG, ADSK, MNST, MDLZ, MCD, NVDA, BABA, USMV,

MRK, SPY, ABBV, AGG, ADSK, MNST, MDLZ, MCD, NVDA, BABA, USMV, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BOND, MSFT, QUS, ETN, KOMP, JPM, EFT, DIVO, CVX, HD, IVV, APD, DWLD, QEFA, UNP, WMT, FTGC, CME, DIAL, JHMM, DFNL, MDT, JNJ, BBY, CMCSA, JPSE, MCHP, NDMO, FPE, EMLP, CSCO, NEE, CB, VFVA, AJG, ADP, LLY, MSI, FALN, DIS, UL, MMM, OUSA, FEM, MPC, FAST, ESPO, GXTG, ARKK, HAS, ESSA, IWF, NXTG, KO, SPYD, EQIX, VZ, XLE, FDBC, ARKG, GOOGL, JPST, MUST, ZD, IEFA, JEPI, AMZN, BRK.B, INFO, XOM, RSG, LIT, PG, AVGO, IQV, SYF, PDSB, BUG, TT, V, NXPI, VOO, EW, ICE, PXD, KEYS, ACN, ALL, GRMN, NVS, DE, HON, CRM, GOOG, PLD, EMN, QCOM, WY, ASML, ORCL, PNC, TGT, TXN, RTX, NVO,

AAPL, BOND, MSFT, QUS, ETN, KOMP, JPM, EFT, DIVO, CVX, HD, IVV, APD, DWLD, QEFA, UNP, WMT, FTGC, CME, DIAL, JHMM, DFNL, MDT, JNJ, BBY, CMCSA, JPSE, MCHP, NDMO, FPE, EMLP, CSCO, NEE, CB, VFVA, AJG, ADP, LLY, MSI, FALN, DIS, UL, MMM, OUSA, FEM, MPC, FAST, ESPO, GXTG, ARKK, HAS, ESSA, IWF, NXTG, KO, SPYD, EQIX, VZ, XLE, FDBC, ARKG, GOOGL, JPST, MUST, ZD, IEFA, JEPI, AMZN, BRK.B, INFO, XOM, RSG, LIT, PG, AVGO, IQV, SYF, PDSB, BUG, TT, V, NXPI, VOO, EW, ICE, PXD, KEYS, ACN, ALL, GRMN, NVS, DE, HON, CRM, GOOG, PLD, EMN, QCOM, WY, ASML, ORCL, PNC, TGT, TXN, RTX, NVO, Sold Out: BMY, AIZ, LEVL, EL, ROP, TJX, IWD, IBDP, SLB, PPG, PYPL, HAL, MNRL, IBDO, DEO, TPR, NLSN, LIN, SBUX, TSM, MDY, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andesa Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Andesa Financial Management Inc. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andesa+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,533 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,996 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.71% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 62,641 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.87% SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 51,833 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.6% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,083 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.4%

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $153.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 20,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 9,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $43.07, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 378.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 30,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 213.92%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $151.47 and $171.13, with an estimated average price of $161.46.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $27.57.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58.