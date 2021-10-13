Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VSLU, QQQ, VOO, NEWP,
- Added Positions: MNST, AAPL, MRK, MA, FLT, MAS, MMP, BA, WFC, STZ, BMY, MCK, INTC, MSFT, AMZN, OKE, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: CSX, WBA, MS, XEC, NXPI, GOOG, BAC, LUV, XOM, GD, BKNG, VLUE, JNJ, ABBV, PFE, PRU, TSN, UNP, ADI, AMP, SHY, ALL, CSCO, PM,
- Sold Out: BSV,
For the details of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibraltar+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 119,591 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 176,015 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 47,069 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 107,890 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,393 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $25.940300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 719 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in New Pacific Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $3.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment