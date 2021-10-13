Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: VSLU, QQQ, VOO, NEWP,

VSLU, QQQ, VOO, NEWP, Added Positions: MNST, AAPL, MRK, MA, FLT, MAS, MMP, BA, WFC, STZ, BMY, MCK, INTC, MSFT, AMZN, OKE, BRK.B,

MNST, AAPL, MRK, MA, FLT, MAS, MMP, BA, WFC, STZ, BMY, MCK, INTC, MSFT, AMZN, OKE, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: CSX, WBA, MS, XEC, NXPI, GOOG, BAC, LUV, XOM, GD, BKNG, VLUE, JNJ, ABBV, PFE, PRU, TSN, UNP, ADI, AMP, SHY, ALL, CSCO, PM,

CSX, WBA, MS, XEC, NXPI, GOOG, BAC, LUV, XOM, GD, BKNG, VLUE, JNJ, ABBV, PFE, PRU, TSN, UNP, ADI, AMP, SHY, ALL, CSCO, PM, Sold Out: BSV,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, New Pacific Metals Corp, sells CSX Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibraltar+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 119,591 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Intel Corp (INTC) - 176,015 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 47,069 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 107,890 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,393 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $25.940300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in New Pacific Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $3.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04.