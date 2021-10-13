guardian investment management Buys Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Textron Inc

New Purchases: BX, NVDA, TXN, RTX, MP, QS,

BX, NVDA, TXN, RTX, MP, QS, Added Positions: AAPL, BAC, BK,

AAPL, BAC, BK, Reduced Positions: MSFT, XOM, ITW, GE, INTC, T, VIAC, BMY, PEP, GT, AMGN, CMCSA, GSK, C, JNJ, DOW, MDLZ, PG, V, MRK, ABBV, PFE, BIIB, WMT, CSX, GILD, DUK,

MSFT, XOM, ITW, GE, INTC, T, VIAC, BMY, PEP, GT, AMGN, CMCSA, GSK, C, JNJ, DOW, MDLZ, PG, V, MRK, ABBV, PFE, BIIB, WMT, CSX, GILD, DUK, Sold Out: PM, TXT, WBT, GLW, KHC, OXY, SLB,

San Francisco,ca., CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc, Bank of America Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Textron Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, guardian investment management. As of 2021Q3, guardian investment management owns 55 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,431 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 765.23% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 83,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 101,112 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7% Intel Corp (INTC) - 103,706 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,390 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.89%

guardian investment management initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 10,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 765.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.66%. The holding were 115,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 524.21%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 90,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.11 and $25.02, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $32.86, with an estimated average price of $26.77.