Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

guardian investment management Buys Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Textron Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco,ca., CA, based Investment company guardian investment management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc, Bank of America Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Textron Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, guardian investment management. As of 2021Q3, guardian investment management owns 55 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of guardian investment management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of guardian investment management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,431 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 765.23%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 83,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 101,112 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 103,706 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,390 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.89%
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

guardian investment management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 10,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

guardian investment management initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

guardian investment management initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

guardian investment management initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

guardian investment management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 765.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.66%. The holding were 115,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

guardian investment management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 524.21%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 90,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

guardian investment management added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.11 and $25.02, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

guardian investment management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $32.86, with an estimated average price of $26.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of guardian investment management. Also check out:

1. guardian investment management's Undervalued Stocks
2. guardian investment management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. guardian investment management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that guardian investment management keeps buying
