Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Energy Transfer LP, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAT, DFUS, DFAS, TLRY, TLRY, DFAE, FCX, AVMU, WM, DFAI, DJP, DFAU, PLAT, BCI, BARK, BSJO, CRM, IXN, XSVM, IHI, BAC, BAR, U, OHI, ED, DFAX, DFIV, XELA, NGD,
- Added Positions: PHYS, GLDM, IJR, AAPL, SCHO, VTI, AMZN, BRK.B, QCOM, EPD, VIG, DHR, BIV, ARCC, VOO, VZ, GBDC, DIS, SCHD, VEU, CMF, MELI, ABT, AMD, SCHW, PEP, MCD, DBEF, KO, COST, XOM, JPM, DVYE, WFC, BSV, PG, SNOW, BABA, UNP, T, V,
- Reduced Positions: IJS, VTIP, DHS, FB, SCHB, DOL, VXUS, DTH, VNQI, AGG, DGS, VEA, VB, EFV, FAX, VGK, VCSH, NFLX, EFAV, OKE, DLS, DEM, MO, TWLO, BA, IBM, NVDA, WMT, MA, TMO, NOW, TIP, SLV, SCHX, SCHA, MDY, NEM, UBER, STT, IGSB, LIN, WPM,
- Sold Out: ET, FNDC, GE, PRU, ARKK, KIN, USAC,
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,282,896 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,998,036 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 221,667 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 440,828 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,187,040 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.74%. The holding were 4,282,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 1,187,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 954,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 676,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 287,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 146,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 103.85%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 61.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $40.67, with an estimated average price of $39.51.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.Sold Out: (KIN)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.08 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $9.19.
