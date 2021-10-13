Logo
Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Energy Transfer LP, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Carmel, CA, based Investment company Evanson Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Tilray Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Energy Transfer LP, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evanson Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Evanson Asset Management, LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $973 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evanson Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evanson+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evanson Asset Management, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,282,896 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,998,036 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 221,667 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 440,828 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,187,040 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.74%. The holding were 4,282,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 1,187,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 954,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 676,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 287,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 146,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 103.85%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 61.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $40.67, with an estimated average price of $39.51.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.

Sold Out: (KIN)

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.08 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $9.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Evanson Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Evanson Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evanson Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evanson Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evanson Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
