McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys American Conservative Values ETF, Moderna Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: ACVF, MRNA, NOBL, LFUS,

ACVF, MRNA, NOBL, LFUS, Added Positions: VTIP, VCSH, MTB, TIP, MKC, APTV, GWRE, STIP, ADI, BR, SHY, PG, STE, TYL, SPIP, VB,

VTIP, VCSH, MTB, TIP, MKC, APTV, GWRE, STIP, ADI, BR, SHY, PG, STE, TYL, SPIP, VB, Reduced Positions: WST, AAPL, SQ, CL, DHR, MSFT, SAM, COST, SITE, PYPL, IT, TSCO, CLX, VOO, NEOG, EFA, IWM, ANGI, D, VTI, QQQ, VRSK,

WST, AAPL, SQ, CL, DHR, MSFT, SAM, COST, SITE, PYPL, IT, TSCO, CLX, VOO, NEOG, EFA, IWM, ANGI, D, VTI, QQQ, VRSK, Sold Out: XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Conservative Values ETF, Moderna Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Littelfuse Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 51,723 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,193 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,630 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Square Inc (SQ) - 64,973 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 45,743 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in American Conservative Values ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.34 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.53 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Littelfuse Inc. The purchase prices were between $238 and $288.03, with an estimated average price of $266.57. The stock is now traded at around $271.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.