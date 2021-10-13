McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys American Conservative Values ETF, Moderna Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: ACVF, MRNA, NOBL, LFUS,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VCSH, MTB, TIP, MKC, APTV, GWRE, STIP, ADI, BR, SHY, PG, STE, TYL, SPIP, VB,
- Reduced Positions: WST, AAPL, SQ, CL, DHR, MSFT, SAM, COST, SITE, PYPL, IT, TSCO, CLX, VOO, NEOG, EFA, IWM, ANGI, D, VTI, QQQ, VRSK,
- Sold Out: XOM,
For the details of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccollum+christoferson+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 51,723 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,193 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,630 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 64,973 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 45,743 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in American Conservative Values ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.34 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.53 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Littelfuse Inc. The purchase prices were between $238 and $288.03, with an estimated average price of $266.57. The stock is now traded at around $271.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. Also check out:
1. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McCollum Christoferson Group LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment