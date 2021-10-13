Logo
Capital CS Group, LLC Buys Vivint Smart Home Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Snap Inc, Sells Southern Copper Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital CS Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vivint Smart Home Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Snap Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, HubSpot Inc, sells Southern Copper Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Tesla Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital CS Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Capital CS Group, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital CS Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+cs+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital CS Group, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 342,659 shares, 57.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 299,581 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 49,611 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 8,957 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 24,380 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 299,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 8,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 24,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $758.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 15,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 174.69%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $237.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $292.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 145.49%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $32.09, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $90.02 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $97.32.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital CS Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Capital CS Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital CS Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital CS Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital CS Group, LLC keeps buying
