Capital CS Group, LLC Buys Vivint Smart Home Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Snap Inc, Sells Southern Copper Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Tesla Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vivint Smart Home Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Snap Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, HubSpot Inc, sells Southern Copper Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Tesla Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital CS Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Capital CS Group, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital CS Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+cs+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 342,659 shares, 57.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 299,581 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 49,611 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 8,957 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Snap Inc (SNAP) - 24,380 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 299,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 8,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 24,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $758.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 15,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 174.69%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $237.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $292.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 145.49%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $32.09, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $90.02 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $97.32.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.