Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Lincoln Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, sells iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Lincoln Capital LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lincoln Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lincoln Capital LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 67 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 100,877 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 83,452 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 67,442 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,588 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1179.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $156.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 56.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Lincoln Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lincoln Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Lincoln Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lincoln Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lincoln Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lincoln Capital LLC keeps buying
