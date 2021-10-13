Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust

New Purchases: TPL, MRK, YUM, AJG, CNI,

TPL, MRK, YUM, AJG, CNI, Added Positions: BRK.A, MKL, BABA, PEP, PFE, BAM, DIS, JNJ, DE, MSFT, OTIS, PSX, DGRO, IVV, IEFA, HSY, IJH, IJR, VWO, VUG, VTV, VEA, VB, USMV, CINF,

BRK.A, MKL, BABA, PEP, PFE, BAM, DIS, JNJ, DE, MSFT, OTIS, PSX, DGRO, IVV, IEFA, HSY, IJH, IJR, VWO, VUG, VTV, VEA, VB, USMV, CINF, Reduced Positions: KO, BRK.B, ECL, CB, AMAT, ADP, CL, NTRS, SYY, ITOT,

KO, BRK.B, ECL, CB, AMAT, ADP, CL, NTRS, SYY, ITOT, Sold Out: SLV,

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, sells iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Lincoln Capital LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 67 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 100,877 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 83,452 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 67,442 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,588 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1179.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $156.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 56.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lincoln Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.