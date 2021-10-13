Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys Armor US Equity Index ETF, Intel Corp

New Purchases: ARMR,

ARMR, Added Positions: INTC, MO,

INTC, MO, Reduced Positions: SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Armor US Equity Index ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baugh & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Baugh & Associates, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baugh & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baugh+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,517 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,238 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,904 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 38,084 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 70,387 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Armor US Equity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 74,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baugh & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 76,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.