Gilbert & Cook, Inc. Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, McDonald's Corp, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

- New Purchases: BBJP, MCD, MLPX, FSTA, DFS, CCK, MSI, BILL, IBM, WCN, VRSK, MFM, ITUB,
- Added Positions: IWL, ARCC, GOOGL, IWM, CSGP, CMCSA, ADBE, NOW, STZ, V, CMG, VZ, ETN, FB, TIP, BIPC, TFX, ORLY, EXPE, DXCM, DRI, BRK.B, IWD, AJG, DOW, CDW, AME, BLK, HZNP, LYB, CE, CCI, HEI.A, WPC, ALGN, UGI, TSN, PLD, KEY, FITB, GD, GILD, EMR, HPQ, HBAN, IP, INTU, SBAC, MDLZ, MRVL, MDT, MET, NI, EMN, PFE, PEG,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, BND, SCHP, VNQ, VTI, LQD, IGSB, AEL, AAPL, EFV, AMZN, VO, FNDE, VGIT, WMT, DBEF, PM, EWG, SLYV, HD, VDC, WFC, TDG, BAM, EMLC, PEP, PRU, ROST, T, USB, APD, CAT, CSCO, LLY, NKE, QCOM, KO, KMI, ABBV, LBRDK, USHY, AMD, DHR, PNC, WTBA, WIX, HLT, PAYC, VFH, XOM, FNF, LMT, MTD, ROP, TRI, TYL, BAC, BMY, C, ENTG, LYV, AVGO, GWRE, IT, PWR, RCL, TRU, BSV, SPSM, VTV, JPM, JNJ, MLM, PG, TTWO, EWU, MO, COP, INTC, MRK, PFG, MSCI, IXC, A, CBRE, CVS, CACC, IDXX, MPWR, SO, KKR, EWW, IJH, IWF, VCIT, VWO, LNT, ANSS, BRO, KMX, CPRT, DPZ, FAST, LEN, MKL, MCHP, MTN, VRSN, VMC, BKI, SNAP, BLV, EMB, IJR, VMBS,
- Sold Out: NVDA, MOAT, LRCX, PSX, AFL, EWY, CSX, QSR, SPOT, AMCR, TWLO, VCSH, NEAR, ICSH, ACGL, AFIN, NGL,
For the details of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilbert+%26+cook%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 260,997 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 729,011 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 46,506 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.53%
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 439,808 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 67,309 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.67%
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.89, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 714 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 164.89%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2728.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 119.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $629.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 964 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $80.06 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gilbert & Cook, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment