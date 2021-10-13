Logo
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, McDonald's Corp, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gilbert & Cook, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, McDonald's Corp, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Alphabet Inc, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Gilbert & Cook, Inc. owns 207 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilbert+%26+cook%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 260,997 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 729,011 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 46,506 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.53%
  4. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 439,808 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 67,309 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.67%
New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.89, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 164.89%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2728.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 119.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $629.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.

Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $80.06 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gilbert & Cook, Inc. keeps buying
