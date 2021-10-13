WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

- New Purchases: IUSG, DGRO, DIVB, LQDH, DIA, MOAT, DFAC, VCR, MBB, SPGP, FEU, SOXX, QQQM, SPY, GD,
- Added Positions: QQQ, FLRN, IVV, IUSV, SPHQ, IGBH, SUSA, IUSB, AGG, VGIT, AMZN, SPYV, AAPL, IYC, ITOT, MSFT, SQ, GOOG, QUAL, NVDA, VTI, BA, NFLX, GOVT, HON, SPTI, XITK, TIP, IYF, GIS, IGV, SPYG, LPLA, ROK, PNQI, USMV, IWF, MDYV,
- Sold Out: SYLD, XLE, KBE,
For the details of WJ Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wj+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WJ Wealth Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,128 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 312.00%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 440,638 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 588.07%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 112,947 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,779 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.22%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 106,100 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2828.51%
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.22 and $109.25, with an estimated average price of $105.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 112,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 117,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 150,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.96 and $96.81, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 60,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $343.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 16,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 72,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 312.00%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 53,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 588.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 440,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 385.22%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 27,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2828.51%. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 106,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2151.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 135,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B by 1119.82%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 249,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $58.27 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $61.52.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $46.96 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.54.
