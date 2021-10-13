Logo
Robeco Schweiz AG Buys Analog Devices Inc, First Solar Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells , ON Semiconductor Corp, Marvell Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Robeco Schweiz AG (Current Portfolio) buys Analog Devices Inc, First Solar Inc, Avantor Inc, Xilinx Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, sells , ON Semiconductor Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, XPeng Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Schweiz AG. As of 2021Q3, Robeco Schweiz AG owns 151 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robeco Schweiz AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robeco+schweiz+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Robeco Schweiz AG
  1. Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) - 36,851 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. Rollins Inc (ROL) - 14,806 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
  3. eHealth Inc (EHTH) - 8,475 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  4. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 1,363,998 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,631,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 323.74%
New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $105.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,203,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,452,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,050,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 708,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.18 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 387,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 323.74%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,631,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 281.73%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 900,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 176.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,736,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 168.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $75.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 812,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 876,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 101.12%. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 814,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $231.17 and $262.57, with an estimated average price of $251.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Robeco Schweiz AG. Also check out:

1. Robeco Schweiz AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. Robeco Schweiz AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Robeco Schweiz AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Robeco Schweiz AG keeps buying
