Robeco Schweiz AG Buys Analog Devices Inc, First Solar Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells , ON Semiconductor Corp, Marvell Technology Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, First Solar Inc, Avantor Inc, Xilinx Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, sells , ON Semiconductor Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, XPeng Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Schweiz AG. As of 2021Q3, Robeco Schweiz AG owns 151 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robeco Schweiz AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robeco+schweiz+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) - 36,851 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Rollins Inc (ROL) - 14,806 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. eHealth Inc (EHTH) - 8,475 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 1,363,998 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,631,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 323.74%

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $105.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,203,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,452,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,050,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 708,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.18 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 387,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 323.74%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,631,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 281.73%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 900,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 176.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,736,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 168.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $75.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 812,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 876,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 101.12%. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 814,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $231.17 and $262.57, with an estimated average price of $251.

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Robeco Schweiz AG sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15.