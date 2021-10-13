Bruderman Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, TotalEnergies SE, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, 3M Co, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: BSCM, TTE, SPYG, RSP, BSCO, BSCN, XLY, IWM, TIP, SPY, BSCS, OGN, QUAL, SDY, EFA, BSCR, BSCP, BSCQ, XLV, XLK, MTUM, XHB, RYH, XLP, COIN, JEPI, LQD, QYLD, SJNK, SPTS, HYMB, EMB, TLT, STIP, EQL, SIVB, OTTR, DHR, MSCI, POWI,
- Added Positions: VFC, GOOGL, MSFT, COST, HD, A, V, AMZN, ZTS, ADBE, AAPL, GPN, AVGO, TXN, TU, IAA, ICE, ISRG, MCD, SPGI, LULU, ABBV, DUK, BCE, NEE, VZ, JNJ, LZB, AMGN, MDU, PG, T, WST, MNST, ETN, EQIX, TECH, TJX, PEP, FE, LMT, GILD, SPSC, FB, RH, GOOG, BRC, FRPT, TTC, BRO, D, WEC, UL, SNY, MRK, FDS, MMS, LSTR, JJSF, GNTX, IBM, TEL, STWD, PCI, TSLX, SE,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, GRMN, MMM, LH, MSI,
- Sold Out: BABA, SAM, MA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bruderman Asset Management, LLC
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 219,260 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 145,436 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,658 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,966 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 236,539 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 210,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 91,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 64,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 23,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 157,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 155,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 87.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 83,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in IAA Inc by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc by 61.86%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bruderman Asset Management, LLC.
1. Bruderman Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bruderman Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bruderman Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bruderman Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
