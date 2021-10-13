Bruderman Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, TotalEnergies SE, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, 3M Co, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BSCM, TTE, SPYG, RSP, BSCO, BSCN, XLY, IWM, TIP, SPY, BSCS, OGN, QUAL, SDY, EFA, BSCR, BSCP, BSCQ, XLV, XLK, MTUM, XHB, RYH, XLP, COIN, JEPI, LQD, QYLD, SJNK, SPTS, HYMB, EMB, TLT, STIP, EQL, SIVB, OTTR, DHR, MSCI, POWI,

BSCM, TTE, SPYG, RSP, BSCO, BSCN, XLY, IWM, TIP, SPY, BSCS, OGN, QUAL, SDY, EFA, BSCR, BSCP, BSCQ, XLV, XLK, MTUM, XHB, RYH, XLP, COIN, JEPI, LQD, QYLD, SJNK, SPTS, HYMB, EMB, TLT, STIP, EQL, SIVB, OTTR, DHR, MSCI, POWI, Added Positions: VFC, GOOGL, MSFT, COST, HD, A, V, AMZN, ZTS, ADBE, AAPL, GPN, AVGO, TXN, TU, IAA, ICE, ISRG, MCD, SPGI, LULU, ABBV, DUK, BCE, NEE, VZ, JNJ, LZB, AMGN, MDU, PG, T, WST, MNST, ETN, EQIX, TECH, TJX, PEP, FE, LMT, GILD, SPSC, FB, RH, GOOG, BRC, FRPT, TTC, BRO, D, WEC, UL, SNY, MRK, FDS, MMS, LSTR, JJSF, GNTX, IBM, TEL, STWD, PCI, TSLX, SE,

VFC, GOOGL, MSFT, COST, HD, A, V, AMZN, ZTS, ADBE, AAPL, GPN, AVGO, TXN, TU, IAA, ICE, ISRG, MCD, SPGI, LULU, ABBV, DUK, BCE, NEE, VZ, JNJ, LZB, AMGN, MDU, PG, T, WST, MNST, ETN, EQIX, TECH, TJX, PEP, FE, LMT, GILD, SPSC, FB, RH, GOOG, BRC, FRPT, TTC, BRO, D, WEC, UL, SNY, MRK, FDS, MMS, LSTR, JJSF, GNTX, IBM, TEL, STWD, PCI, TSLX, SE, Reduced Positions: BMY, GRMN, MMM, LH, MSI,

BMY, GRMN, MMM, LH, MSI, Sold Out: BABA, SAM, MA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, TotalEnergies SE, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, 3M Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Boston Beer Co Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruderman Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bruderman Asset Management, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bruderman Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruderman+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 219,260 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 145,436 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,658 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,966 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 236,539 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 210,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 91,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 64,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 23,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 157,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 155,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 87.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 83,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in IAA Inc by 71.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc by 61.86%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.