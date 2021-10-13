Logo
Greylin Investment Mangement Inc Buys Organon, Alibaba Group Holding, Amgen Inc, Sells Rocket Inc, Nordic American Tankers, NetApp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Orange, VA, based Investment company Greylin Investment Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Alibaba Group Holding, Amgen Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Rocket Inc, Nordic American Tankers, NetApp Inc, Schlumberger, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2021Q3, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greylin+investment+mangement+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 624,885 shares, 34.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 682,135 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 185,741 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 142,472 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  5. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 481,135 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 327,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 188.87%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $163.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 82,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 980.24%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 218.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 105,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 151.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 122,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 173.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $343.64 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $366.56.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC keeps buying
