Greylin Investment Mangement Inc Buys Organon, Alibaba Group Holding, Amgen Inc, Sells Rocket Inc, Nordic American Tankers, NetApp Inc

Orange, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Alibaba Group Holding, Amgen Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Rocket Inc, Nordic American Tankers, NetApp Inc, Schlumberger, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2021Q3, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 624,885 shares, 34.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 682,135 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 185,741 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 142,472 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 481,135 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 327,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 188.87%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $163.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 82,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 980.24%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 218.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 105,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 151.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 122,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 173.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $343.64 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $366.56.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.