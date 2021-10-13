Logo
Investment Partners, Ltd. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Voya Prime Rate Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, The Toro Co, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investment Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Voya Prime Rate Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, The Toro Co, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Investment Partners, Ltd. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 47,531 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 72,585 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,774 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 159,131 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 104,430 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW)

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 80,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $181.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $212.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $397.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 72.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.7 and $124.86, with an estimated average price of $118.72. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $49.62.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD.. Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LTD. keeps buying
