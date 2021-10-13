Investment Partners, Ltd. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Voya Prime Rate Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, The Toro Co, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

- New Purchases: XLV, BRW, UPS, QQQ, AAP, TEAM, ALB,
- Added Positions: USMV, GLD, VEA, CINF, SPY, IVV, MCD, VWO, XBI, SLV, NVDA, CVX, PYPL, COST, INTC, VSS, ADI, IGSB, IWS, IWO, ASML, IVE, SDY, ADBE, AMT, UNH, SBUX, NKE, BLK, GS, IWP, SHYG, PEP, IJR, EFA, BSV, EMR, ACN, ABT, VIGI, XLU, BNDX, FNF, AEP, HDV, SPYV, GOOG, MUA, HBAN, MDT, XLB, XLF, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IWN, IWM, IWF, MMM, STIP, IWD, IEFA, VO, V, T, SPLV, VB, WEC, BND, KO, BA, ADM, ZBH, ADP, MDY, SPYG, ALL,
- Sold Out: TTC, PEJ, VFH, PGR, TD, TSN, WOR, PSX,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 47,531 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 72,585 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,774 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 159,131 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 104,430 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 80,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $181.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $212.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Investment Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $397.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 72.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.7 and $124.86, with an estimated average price of $118.72. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Investment Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $49.62.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Investment Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.
