Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July, American Century Quality Diversified International, sells PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC. As of 2021Q3, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 124,650 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 221,087 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 371,746 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 169,738 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 152,494 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 502,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 205,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 222,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $26.58, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.763700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 122,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in American Century Quality Diversified International. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $53.9, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.561000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 61,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $55.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.947000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 34,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.