Sanders Morris Harris Llc Buys Roth CH Acquisition IV Co, Reservoir Media Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Apple Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roth CH Acquisition IV Co, Reservoir Media Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sells Apple Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Zillow Group Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Llc. As of 2021Q3, Sanders Morris Harris Llc owns 309 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 157,584 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 363,288 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Vy Global Growth (VYGG) - 2,458,382 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 744,804 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,568 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.84%

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,431,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Reservoir Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,171,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 251,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.925800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 660,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Sera Prognostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 572,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 152.69%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 150,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 792.16%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $221.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 28,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 246.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 240,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 150.67%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 93.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 60,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 396.86%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.42 and $155.26, with an estimated average price of $146.8.