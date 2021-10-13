Logo
Sanders Morris Harris Llc Buys Roth CH Acquisition IV Co, Reservoir Media Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Apple Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sanders Morris Harris Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Roth CH Acquisition IV Co, Reservoir Media Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sells Apple Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Zillow Group Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Llc. As of 2021Q3, Sanders Morris Harris Llc owns 309 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+morris+harris+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 157,584 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 363,288 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  3. Vy Global Growth (VYGG) - 2,458,382 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  4. Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 744,804 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,568 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.84%
New Purchase: Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (ROCGU)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,431,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Reservoir Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,171,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 251,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roth CH Acquisition III Co (ROCR)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.925800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 660,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc initiated holding in Sera Prognostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 572,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 152.69%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 150,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 792.16%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $221.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 28,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 246.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 240,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 150.67%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 93.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 60,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 396.86%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65.

Sold Out: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Sanders Morris Harris Llc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.42 and $155.26, with an estimated average price of $146.8.



