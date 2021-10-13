Nepsis, Inc. Buys Ecoark Holdings Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, XPeng Inc, Baozun Inc

New Purchases: ZEST, FFIV, FRSH, FRSH, IRM, NHI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ecoark Holdings Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, PetIQ Inc, sells Baidu Inc, XPeng Inc, Baozun Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Nepsis, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American International Group Inc (AIG) - 498,984 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 732,002 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Citigroup Inc (C) - 288,907 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) - 193,583 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 193,751 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.37%

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Ecoark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 2,855,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83. The stock is now traded at around $197.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 46,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 158,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 59,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 44,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 55.03%. The purchase prices were between $23.99 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $30.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 315,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 46.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 47,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $34.55 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $39.76.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.