3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stock Picks

In my opinion, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they have low price-sales ratios compared to the S&P 500 and good profitability.
Stericycle Inc
The first stock value investors could be interested in is Stericycle Inc (SRCL, Financial), a Bannockburn, Illinois-based provider of various regulated waste and compliance service solutions in the U.S. and internationally.
The stock traded at $67.49 per share at close on Oct. 12 for a price-sales ratio of 2.37, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.
Stericycle Inc has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 13.67%. The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, driven by a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9.
After a 3.2% rise over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a 52-week range of $61.62 to $79.97.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of hold for this stock and have established an average target price of $78.86 per share.
Callaway Golf Co
The second stock value investors could be interested in is Callaway Golf Co (ELY, Financial), a Carlsbad, California-based designer, manufacturer and seller of golf clubs, balls, apparel and other products.
The stock traded at $27.43 per share at close on Oct. 12 for a price-sales ratio of 1.45, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.
Callaway Golf has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10, which is driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 35.02% and a three-year revenue growth rate of 15.8%. The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, which is driven by an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.51 and a Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9.
Following a 37% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a 52-week range of $14.62 to $37.75.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $40 per share.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc
The third stock value investors could be interested in is American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial), a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based operator of its namesake American Eagle stores as well as Aerie brand stand-alone stores and Todd Snyder stores in North America, Mexico and Hong Kong.
Shares traded at $24.41 apiece on Oct. 12 for a price-sales ratio of 1, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, which is driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 24.86%. The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 3.9 and a Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9.
After a 62.64% jump that took place over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a 52-week range of $13.36 to $38.99.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $40.18 per share.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.
