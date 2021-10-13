Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Gap Inc, EQT Corp, Sells Novavax Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC

- New Purchases: GPS, EQT, JAZZ, YNDX, QCOM, LEVI, INFY, CHWY, MU, LUV, CAT, TTM, OSTR, BRIV, MON, CLBR, KWEB, ELAN, ZNGA, OSI, CND, CFV, TWTR, TTWO, WRAC.U, ISAA, CENQU, DTRTU, ZNTE, CIIGU, ARGUU, LYFT, EVOJ, AAQC, MACQ, COIN, SWAG, EAC, CFIV, ENVI, ENVI, GFX, EQD, PMVC, CTAQ, PTIC, PRBM.U, PCPC, GXO, EAT, IP, CDOR, CMLT, MUDS, MUDS, SMFR, HZN,
- Added Positions: SPY, UBER, DAL, GM, ATVI, AGCO, CX, ALK, GOL, FIS, BABA, AMZN, GAN, CZR, MRK, BIDU, XERS, PYPL, TIMB, CSAN, ZG, PAGS, SAVE, QQQ, BA, XP, GPRK,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, HZNP, COP, CCK, FLEX, ATNX, XPO, JBL, V, PH, PBR, MELI, FISV, MA, VYNE, ATUS, CRM, AAPL, IBN, BBD, SE, TME, FMX, WMT, TSM, BERY, GOOGL, VALE, F, BTWN, CLVT, FDX, ARCO, CHK, HDB, C, CPA, JNJ, TLK, LVS, JD, EMQQ, AENZ, PBR.A, DIS, BSX, CIB, SYNL, CVX, BP,
- Sold Out: NVAX, DVN, SPOT, OIH, TCOM, SNAP, CMG, TJX, AMD, DAO, CMCSA, TAL, KC, NOW, EEM, PXD, SVAC, GRSV, CAP, FUSE, EDU, ON, XLE, EOG, AMAT, ROT, FCAC, SRNG, STPC, TX, MRVL, KBH, CFAC, RAAC, MAS, AMR, CMLF, WISH, HRMY, SFTW, LEGO, NTES, ALX, VTIQU, VTIQU, SNPR, QELLU, VNO, ADMS, CEPU,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,866 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,877 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,350 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,097 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 2,149,313 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 416,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 376,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $82.04, with an estimated average price of $72.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 436.90%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 29,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 460,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 90.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 247,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 169.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 133,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 174.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $125.630700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $167.67 and $227.85, with an estimated average price of $190.33.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $28.91.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 93.26%. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 53.84%. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 66,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 91.18%. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 64.49%. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Flex Ltd by 62.65%. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 82,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Athenex Inc (ATNX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Athenex Inc by 84.93%. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 89,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.
