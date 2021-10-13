Logo
Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Gap Inc, EQT Corp, Sells Novavax Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Deltec Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Gap Inc, EQT Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Novavax Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Devon Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 273 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltec+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,866 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,877 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,350 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,097 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 2,149,313 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 416,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 376,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $82.04, with an estimated average price of $72.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 436.90%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 29,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 460,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 90.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 247,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 169.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 133,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 174.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $125.630700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $167.67 and $227.85, with an estimated average price of $190.33.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 93.26%. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 53.84%. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 66,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 91.18%. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 64.49%. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Flex Ltd by 62.65%. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 82,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Athenex Inc (ATNX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Athenex Inc by 84.93%. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Deltec Asset Management Llc still held 89,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

