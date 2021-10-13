Legacy Advisors, LLC Buys Vertex Inc, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, ,

- New Purchases: VERX, HYFM, GCOR, GIGB, UP, URA, WCBR, ASAN, ACN, HD, GSSC, CLOV,
- Added Positions: OEF, VTWO, BSY, VO, PFE, VTI, GOOGL, DIS, BAC, FB, SBUX, MSFT, AMZN, VZ, PEP, ABBV, MRK, XOM, BMY, UNH, PG, EMB, GSIE,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, VOO, PHR, IWM, IWR,
- Sold Out: QTS, TLND, PGR, MMM, SEIC, XELB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Advisors, LLC
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 306,549 shares, 24.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 172,803 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
- Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 222,487 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,200 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 131,498 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $49.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.232000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 55,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: (TLND)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $65.47 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $65.75.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $61.07.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: Xcel Brands Inc (XELB)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $1.49 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.03.
