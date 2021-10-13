Logo
Legacy Advisors, LLC Buys Vertex Inc, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Inc, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, Wheels Up Experience Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, , , Progressive Corp, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Legacy Advisors, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 306,549 shares, 24.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%
  2. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 172,803 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
  3. Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 222,487 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,200 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  5. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 131,498 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vertex Inc (VERX)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $49.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.232000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 55,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $65.47 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $65.75.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $61.07.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Xcel Brands Inc (XELB)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $1.49 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
