Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, Snowflake Inc, Sells Novartis AG, Simon Property Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: IAU, SNOW, COMP, OGN,
- Added Positions: TGT, VO, VONG, GOOGL, SPY, IBM, UPS, DIS, T,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, NVS, DHR, SYK, ACN, SCHW, IJK, UNH, BLK, MDT, SPG, LLY, HON, JNJ, MCD, NKE, PNC, ORCL, RTX, IJH, RSP, VWO, APD, BRK.B, ETN, CSCO, ATVI, PLD, IWP, IWO, IWN, VB, ARCC, AMZN, FLOT, WEC, VZ, VEA, VSS, TFC, TMO, CB, DE, MRK, CTSH, NVDA, EWL, EPP, CL, LRCX, IWF, DXC, JPM, COST, MDY, GEF, GIS, GD, VGK, EXPE, BA, HPE, NEP, TSLX, RH, FB, AVGO, KO, VLO, ABB, BMY, USB, BKNG, TSM, SHW, SWK,
- Sold Out: D, GSK, WELL, ITW, ARNA, MTN, MSD, 4LRA, LW, PRLB, KMI, BUD, TGI, SAP, NEOG, VTRS, KR,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,864 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 79,919 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 227,885 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,072 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 111,387 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $321.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Compass Inc (COMP)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Target Corp by 2100.00%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $234.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 90.12%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 481 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc (MSD)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $9.47.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $59.26.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21.
