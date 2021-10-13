Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, Snowflake Inc, Sells Novartis AG, Simon Property Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: IAU, SNOW, COMP, OGN,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Target Corp, Snowflake Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Compass Inc, sells Novartis AG, Simon Property Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Coie Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Perkins Coie Trust Co owns 279 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,864 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 79,919 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 227,885 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,072 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 111,387 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $321.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Target Corp by 2100.00%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $234.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 90.12%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $9.47.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $59.26.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21.