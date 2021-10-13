Logo
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Wintrust Financial Corp, Newell Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CHICAGO TRUST Co NA (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Twilio Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Discover Financial Services, Wintrust Financial Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. As of 2021Q3, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owns 311 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,691 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,391 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 109,656 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,345 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.78%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 73,539 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $504.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $343.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1812.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $639.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.10%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 85.74%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.992900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 152,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 57.28%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $323.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 252.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $219.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. Also check out:

