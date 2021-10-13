FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Ardagh Group SA, BP PLC, Sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Ardagh Group SA, BP PLC, Xilinx Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, , , Tuscan Holdings Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q3, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC owns 722 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fny+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,221 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6200.00% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 47,731 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.07% Ardagh Group SA (ARD) - 279,519 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 558,267 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% BP PLC (BP) - 202,013 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201913.00%

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ardagh Group SA. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 279,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 13,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $626.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Sasol Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 179,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.859500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 6200.00%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 4,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 201913.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 202,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 271.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 47,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 17098.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 116,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 6188.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $66.71, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 45,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 76.63%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 290,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.