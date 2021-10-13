FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Ardagh Group SA, BP PLC, Sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Ardagh Group SA, BP PLC, Sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FNY Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Ardagh Group SA, BP PLC, Xilinx Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, , , Tuscan Holdings Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q3, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC owns 722 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fny+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,221 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6200.00%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 47,731 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.07%
  3. Ardagh Group SA (ARD) - 279,519 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 558,267 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  5. BP PLC (BP) - 202,013 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201913.00%
New Purchase: Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ardagh Group SA. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 279,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 13,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $626.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sasol Ltd (SSL)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Sasol Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 179,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.859500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 6200.00%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 4,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 201913.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 202,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 271.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 47,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 17098.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 116,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 6188.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $66.71, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 45,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 76.63%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 290,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

Sold Out: (WORK)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FNY Investment Advisers, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider