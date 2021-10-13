FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Ardagh Group SA, BP PLC, Sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, ,

- New Purchases: ARD, CRM, NFLX, SSL, ZWS, LOGI, BILI, NVS, ZNTE, AZN, PANW, DYNS, ABB, DEO, STLA, ERIC, JXN, IP, SAP, BYRN, CRKN, DCRC, BMY, STM, ITUB, ALC, DMYQ, DNAC, TDC, DNAD, DNAB, DNAA, FLUX, SVFB, ISAA, ASML, VMW, FIVN, SVFC, PHG, SAFM, MAPS, KRE, VICI, VAQC, DNA, VVPR, EA, PIAI, AGCB, U, XPAXU, DYAI, TWND, FWAC, BHP, SCPL, KVSB, ADF, BA, PSLV, VST, HYZN, PFSW, KDP, OKTA, VXX, CDNA, HMLPPA.PFD, COIN, LIN, TM, CSOD, JD, FEZ, WSC, HIPO, EVRI, AGC, MACQ, ARYE, HNP, ENIC, CRGE, BLSA, CND, ARYD, MPACU, MPACU, PHD, BDRBF, PLAY, HPE, ME, NEM, YORW, NHS, TRIL, XOS, LFC, VALE, SEED, COMS, GOGO, GGZ, SNAP, DDOG, ENVX, LICY, HL, SMG, GHY, HYRE, SBEV, HGLB, DHF, HYT, PKO, IVH, REKR, NRGX, DLY, ETWO, ASGI, GCACU, XPDI, ENSC, EWJ, INDA, UTHR, LGI, EFT, NFJ, VRS, SDHY, ABNB, PDO, CMAX, AVPT, AGRI, AN, ETN, JCI, PPC, PRGS, STLD, TPX, TRMB, CUBE, DSU, AWF, PEO, PFL, FCT, BGR, NIE, EDD, SRV, NTG, HEAR, EMO, FIF, JRI, DFP, SEAS, IQV, DOOO, REXR, PLXP, HMLP, JGH, ADAP, TEAM, ATH, DOCU, ARVN, AIO, NCNO, ALXO, ALTU, IMPL, CLGN, CLGN, IS, LCID, YANG, HSBI, SWN, RIG, VLT, ECF, GCV, FFC, PHK, JTA, IGR, JFR, SAR, PNNT, MAIN, ORMP, SFTBY, SLRC, BCTX, PCI, XLRN, BST, CCD, PAVM, BTU, XFLT, GNLN, CCAP, DYFN, NDMO, EQD, AFRM, PIPP, COOL, IBRX, CANO, DOMA, NLCP, CWAN, ARBK, ETHE, EWT, IPW, IPW, KWEB, DDD, LUV, ELYS, PCF, HQL, BRW, PHT, NCV, FLC, NCZ, NRO, BDJ, SEVN, BBDC, CHW, JTD, GAIN, EDSA, BCX, PFLT, DBL, TCPC, SZC, SCM, MRIN, CWEN.A, TPVG, OGI, TDOC, NGENF, UGRO, NMCO, CPZ, MDIA, GDYN, MLAC, GDLC, CYBN, DUNEU, MUDS, MUDS, GFX, CFIV, ASTS, QSI, GRVI, PAYO, DATS, SRAD, ONON, TOST, HLTH, BOIL, KRBN, RCRT, DVCR, ADI, CUK, NNN, GSHHY, NSTM, LVS, NM, SIRI, TSI, FMO, CRKR, TTP, SC, TLRY, TLRY, CRYBF, CBH, JEMD, CURLF, VNE, RSF, MDLA, MNMD, GNRS, MLACU, ERESU, VMAC, PIAI.U, EQD.U, IMPX.U, BWACU, ARBKF, BREZ, BTNB, GLAQ, IIII, DUNE, IVAN, HCCC, GAMCU, AAQC.U, TPGS, PSAG, VPCB, RTPY, KAHC, OTLY, CMLT, LTCH, MYPS, HTZZ,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, BP, XLNX, PSTH, BBL, TAK, DELL, IBM, INFO, CNHI, MT, NOK, RMD, CLDR, CLI, FSD, TME, BTWN, HCIC, GRFS, SSO, MU, IMPUY, HIE, HZAC, NUAN, SVXY, SNN, SCD, HCAQ, EFA, IACB, FSR, UBER, GOLD, HIO, BGH, DCRN, GRIN, RMT, RVT, HEI, FRA, DSL, HPS, JPS, BBBY, LFTR, JRS, VOSO, OXLC, CVII.U, SVFA, KAHC.U, GMII, FCAX.U, BOWX, ORCC, FOX, INMB, MRNA, GBTC, ISD, GBDC, FLDM, BOE, GEF.B, EWQ, HERAU, FVT, ASPCU, VGK, CCV, ACII.U, AAC.U, FTCV, POWRU, CFIVU, BOAC, IMPX, APSG, CRHC, BSTZ, STNE, FDEU, ASG, CDOR, MSM,
- Reduced Positions: MOTV, BEEM, NSTB, CLSK, RDS.A, DMYI, AAPL, GRUB, WLTW, NVDA, VIAC, XXII, AIRG, ISUN, RYAAY, AMBA, PRPB, ACH, BSN, LYG, GSAH, GFI, VIST, TINV, SONY, AMSC, MOS, SNP, JRO, AFCG, LEGO, VBIV, NAD, FTI, ERES, RUSHB, NEA, AAL, GDX, BIF, GIM, CENTA, VFF, COTY, KIO, DM, OPEN, GLD, MGI, TEI, NSL, TECK, BTZ, VTA, FDUS, AIF, NML, IFRX, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, CSWC, LEN.B, VVR, PAI, MYI, NAC, EMD, KYN, AWP, FGB, AFT, KMF, SMM, ARDC, TSLX, VIH, AMRN, AINV, ARCC, MSD, RQI, AVK, HTGC, AOD, DISCK, OCSL, NMFC, JSD, BGB, FWONA, VNCE, THQ, GER, ECC, HFRO, CLOV, MQ, IVV, AEM, C, DLTR, LBTYA, NG, ENVB, HYB, JQC, EAD, GLRE, FNMFN.PFD, CEM, HYI, ZG, CTR, PGZ, VERB, QTNT, GSBD, UA, CHPM, HYLN, MPLN, SEAH, IPOF,
- Sold Out: SRNG, ALXN, MXIM, THCB, WORK, DTE, ICLR, SFTW, SNPR, RMGB, SPFR, TS, NKE, SKY, SNOW, DE, VVI, FB, CX, CSGP, ARKK, ARVL, DCRB, CAJ, KMTUY, PBI, NLS, NTR, PAR, DTM, JBLU, SUNL, KN, LOTZ, HLIT, XPEV, PCT, PFPT, NSH, NSH, AGCO, QTS, HOME, TLND, ANDA, QCOM, HQY, SNCR, BYDDY, CF, CVCO, BW, SPNV, X, THNPY, ALK, CCL, KSMT, BAP, COHU, GE, CLM, FTV, FGNA, GWAC, VZIO, DAL, SOAC, AMAT, SMFG, USCR, TCOM, DIS, CRF, BUD, SQNS, TLYS, KRBP, CLRB, SBSW, NIO, NEBC, LIT, CPRI, BYND, EPR, YPF, PDAC, LAZR, 9DA, ASPU, QRVO, PDD, CCIV, MGA, SCGLY, WIW, HIMX, CVLT, SFIX, AU, NMZ, DQ, ACB, MMQ, MYTE, AGFY, YZCAY, BGT, LZ, BTT, BZUN, FLGT, DBX, BTRS, XOM, SIG, EVV, NRK, BGS, XSPA, AGRO, STWO, ACIC, CPE, SAVA, FT, RNP, WIA, ETO, GLV, EOS, DIAX, MGU, GRX, NBB, BBN, TPB, GLOPPB.PFD, RBLX, CPUH.U, DDS, GGAL, NEWT, BTO, BLW, CSQ, IGD, GLQ, NHF, GSAT, HNW, GELYF, BWG, MARA, RH, LE, APLS, BMEZ, CVAC, PUBM, CTAC, ECH, RMI, RMI, ALGN, ALV, BG, CRH, CCJ, ASXC, FNMA, FLS, LRCX, MVIS, WRK, EMF, CHN, TDF, ERC, FAM, EXPR, SUNS, ARCO, NXE, FPL, RUN, NRBO, JBGS, TLC, OSH, HSAQ, DEH, CRSR, VLDR, NGAC, EPOL, EWA, EWP, EWU, ED, EXFO, GRC, LTMAQ, LGF.B, CMCT, MRKR, BMA, RDS.B, FMCKM.PFD, GPL, ATGSY, MOXC, MOXC, XELA, RVVTF, STMH, 2LYA, 4960, WNT1, WNT1, GRSV, SAII, TWCT, TPGY, AJAX, CFAC, INKAU, IBB, AMX, AHT, CVX, CBB, DHI, FRO, HBAN, JPM, TELL, ORCL, PCG, PENN, PFE, O, RGLD, TEVA, VRTX, GLO, TAL, MIE, KIN, ENLV, VTVT, SYBX, EVBT, CRON, GOTU, SDC, FREQ, DFNS.U, 0XMB, GLEO, SOAC.U, GSAH.U, GRSVU, SNPR.U, TWCTU, RTP.U, AONE, ROOT, SVAC, RTP, RTPZ.U, AI, CAP.U, RAACU, SKLZ, CAP, SRNGU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, STPC, CAHC, SLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,221 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6200.00%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 47,731 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.07%
- Ardagh Group SA (ARD) - 279,519 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 558,267 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- BP PLC (BP) - 202,013 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201913.00%
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ardagh Group SA. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 279,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 13,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $626.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sasol Ltd (SSL)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Sasol Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 179,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.859500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 6200.00%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 4,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BP PLC (BP)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 201913.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 202,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 271.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 47,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 17098.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 116,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 6188.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $66.71, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 45,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 76.63%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 290,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: (ALXN)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.53.Sold Out: (WORK)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.
