Pacific Wealth Management Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Investment company Pacific Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Pacific Wealth Management owns 8 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Wealth Management.
These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Wealth Management
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 122,985 shares, 44.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 568,795 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 157,568 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,426 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 61,731 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Pacific Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 122,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.
