Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC Buys OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Arch Capital Group, ViacomCBS Inc

Danvers, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Arch Capital Group, ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 201,755 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 92,253 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 313,825 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 108,336 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 189,472 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 348,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $97.64. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 114,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $62.63, with an estimated average price of $60.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 29,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.52, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.