Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC Buys OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Arch Capital Group, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: OUSM, CNRG, ETHO, HMOP, JAGG, JPIB, COST, PFE, USB,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NUSC, CRBN, GIS, LUV, VZ, CVS, DHI, EMR, HBAN, JPM, NEM, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, QUAL, VLUE, MTUM, VWO, JPIN, SPEM, IJR, USMV, VEA, SCZ, GSLC, IVV, SCHR, AOR, GWX, PFF, SPHQ, SPIP, TIP,
- Sold Out: ACGL, VIAC, SPDW,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 201,755 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 92,253 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 313,825 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 108,336 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 189,472 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 348,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $97.64. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 114,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $62.63, with an estimated average price of $60.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 29,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.52, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $39.6.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.
