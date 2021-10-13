Logo
Friedenthal Financial Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Voorhees, NJ, based Investment company Friedenthal Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friedenthal Financial. As of 2021Q3, Friedenthal Financial owns 58 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Friedenthal Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/friedenthal+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Friedenthal Financial
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 113,466 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 197,654 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 169,522 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.83%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 120,823 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.49%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 104,828 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.55%
New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 48,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 15,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 166,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 128,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 102,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 51,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1217.30%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 49,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 268.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 104,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 219.49%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 120,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 169,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.13 and $78.79, with an estimated average price of $75.16.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87.

Sold Out: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Friedenthal Financial. Also check out:

