Friedenthal Financial Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

New Purchases: XLV, VOO, EWC, EWL, VTIP, VNQ, RHS, RTM, RYU, RGI, RCD, SUSL, RYF, RYE, AMZN, BSJN, BRK.B, BIV, COST,

XLV, VOO, EWC, EWL, VTIP, VNQ, RHS, RTM, RYU, RGI, RCD, SUSL, RYF, RYE, AMZN, BSJN, BRK.B, BIV, COST, Added Positions: XLK, SPTL, USMV, SCHP, SCHZ, IAGG, MBB, EEMV, SCHO, EFAV, ITOT, VEU, IJJ, SCHA, IWM, IEMG, FLOT, TIP, AGG, PCY, PHB,

XLK, SPTL, USMV, SCHP, SCHZ, IAGG, MBB, EEMV, SCHO, EFAV, ITOT, VEU, IJJ, SCHA, IWM, IEMG, FLOT, TIP, AGG, PCY, PHB, Reduced Positions: XLF, SJNK, XLI, ANGL, ACWI, BND, SCHB, SCHH, XLP,

XLF, SJNK, XLI, ANGL, ACWI, BND, SCHB, SCHH, XLP, Sold Out: XHB, IJR, KRE, JETS, BLOK, HYD, XME, MLPA, XLB, XLY,

Voorhees, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friedenthal Financial. As of 2021Q3, Friedenthal Financial owns 58 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 113,466 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 197,654 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 169,522 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 120,823 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.49% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 104,828 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.55%

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 48,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 15,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 166,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 128,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 102,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 51,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1217.30%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 49,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 268.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 104,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 219.49%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 120,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 169,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.13 and $78.79, with an estimated average price of $75.16.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08.