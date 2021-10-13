Verde Capital Management Buys Zillow Group Inc, RingCentral Inc, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: HSCZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, RingCentral Inc, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Apple Inc, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Verde Capital Management owns 37 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 338,528 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 270,693 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 458,529 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40% Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 270,077 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 86,098 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.68%

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $86.88 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.52 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.