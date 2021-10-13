Veracity Capital LLC Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, Danaos Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: PXD, DVN, DAC, CSCO, TIP, ALGN, ISRG, CAR, CYTK, IXN, SWN, AZN, NOW, NFLX, DECK, ENTG, INMD, POOL, NVO, TSCO, ENB, EBR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, Danaos Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Lam Research Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veracity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Veracity Capital LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 187,508 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 48,391 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.9% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 140,994 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 103,699 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,637 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.67%

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 34,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.14 and $87.73, with an estimated average price of $75.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $583.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $295.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 95.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 89.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 66.70%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.