Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Veracity Capital LLC Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, Danaos Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Lam Research Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Veracity Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, Danaos Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Lam Research Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veracity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Veracity Capital LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veracity Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veracity+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veracity Capital LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 187,508 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 48,391 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.9%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 140,994 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
  4. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 103,699 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,637 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.67%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 34,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Danaos Corp (DAC)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.14 and $87.73, with an estimated average price of $75.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $583.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $295.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 95.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 89.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 66.70%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Veracity Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Veracity Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Veracity Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veracity Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veracity Capital LLC keeps buying
