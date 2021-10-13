Everhart Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

New Purchases: IVV, VYM, COST, CMCSA, NFLX, PFE, ABT, MA, PLD, IJR, IWR, IWM, IWN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Roku Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everhart Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Everhart Financial Group, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 91,680 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 83,633 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 48,666 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 21,971 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 46,369 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $446.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $626.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.802800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 36,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 69.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 76.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $219.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.