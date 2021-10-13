Bay Rivers Group Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Dollar General Corp, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: IBDO, IBDN, GNRC, IBDP, IBDQ, ABBV, APPS, CWH, BGFV, MKL, F, BRK.B, LOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Dollar General Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Rivers Group. As of 2021Q3, Bay Rivers Group owns 75 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,608 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 110,646 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,597 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 31,417 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,503 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 122,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 115,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $416.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 4,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 71,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 68,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 503.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 37,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.22 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $46.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $586.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.