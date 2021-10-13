Founders Circle Capital LLC Buys Robinhood Markets Inc, Confluent Inc, Accolade Inc

New Purchases: HOOD, CFLT, ACCD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Robinhood Markets Inc, Confluent Inc, Accolade Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Circle Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Founders Circle Capital LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founders Circle Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+circle+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 2,530,777 shares, 32.42% of the total portfolio. New Position The Original BARK Co (BARK) - 7,943,303 shares, 16.59% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 148,928 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 554,540 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 445,716 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Founders Circle Capital LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.42%. The holding were 2,530,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Circle Capital LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.09%. The holding were 445,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Circle Capital LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.3 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 232,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.