Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc Buys Fortive Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Lowe's Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Allstate Corp, BlackRock Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortive Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Lowe's Inc, Cerner Corp, McDonald's Corp, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Allstate Corp, BlackRock Inc, Deere, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. As of 2021Q3, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 455,312 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,655 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 135,263 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 299,004 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,113 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 411,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 834.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 351.73%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $212.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 30.07%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.