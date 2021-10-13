Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells Skillz Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: TDOC, RDVY, PAY, PAY, CRWD, TXG, ANNX, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teladoc Health Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Zillow Group Inc, sells Skillz Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Boeing Co, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 79,625 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 65,127 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,582 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 15,782 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 27,248 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.93 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $267.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $157.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $75.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.78 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 58.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34. The stock is now traded at around $94.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $133.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61.