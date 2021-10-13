Logo
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SigFig Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigfig+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 3,368,334 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,027,718 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,799,548 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.2%
  4. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 760,493 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.96%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 2,595,464 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.04 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $43.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.559000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,902,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,201,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,227,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,714,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,836,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.75%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 600.30%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $177.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $81.93 and $87.55, with an estimated average price of $85.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SigFig Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
