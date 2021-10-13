Logo
Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, First Trust Water ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ferguson Shapiro LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, First Trust Water ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Shapiro LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ferguson Shapiro LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ferguson Shapiro LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ferguson+shapiro+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ferguson Shapiro LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 109,981 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  2. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 114,147 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  3. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 127,190 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%
  4. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 166,918 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 93,164 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.17 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 166,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $144.03 and $155.68, with an estimated average price of $150.39. The stock is now traded at around $146.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 54,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.89 and $91.82, with an estimated average price of $87.55. The stock is now traded at around $85.740200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 66,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 172,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF (QQC)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 90,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 127,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Sold Out: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.54 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $29.21.

Sold Out: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $52.65.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ferguson Shapiro LLC. Also check out:

1. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ferguson Shapiro LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
