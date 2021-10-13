Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, First Trust Water ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: VGLT, ZROZ, FIW, SPUC, SPD, QQC, IEI, EEM,
- Added Positions: IEF, TLT, IWB, MOAT, ANGL, SPLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SLY, XLI, HYG, IBUY, VWOB, XLE, SPDW,
- Sold Out: GLD, STPZ, ILF, IGOV, XLB,
For the details of Ferguson Shapiro LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ferguson+shapiro+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ferguson Shapiro LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 109,981 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 114,147 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 127,190 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%
- Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 166,918 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 93,164 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.17 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 166,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $144.03 and $155.68, with an estimated average price of $150.39. The stock is now traded at around $146.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 54,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.89 and $91.82, with an estimated average price of $87.55. The stock is now traded at around $85.740200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 66,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 172,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF (QQC)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 90,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 127,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.Sold Out: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.57.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.54 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $29.21.Sold Out: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $52.65.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ferguson Shapiro LLC. Also check out:
1. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ferguson Shapiro LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment