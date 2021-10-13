Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares, sells Dollar Tree Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, GT Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverleafe+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,324 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  2. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 61,741 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,814 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 28 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,738 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.861900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 205,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 120,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (EURL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $41.02, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 63,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X (GUSH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X . The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 105,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $413.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 21,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 87,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 106,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.52 and $152.07, with an estimated average price of $136.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.732000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: GT Biopharma Inc (OXI1)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GT Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $5.74 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $8.55.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
