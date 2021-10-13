Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF

New Purchases: PTBD, CRUZ, SMH, EURL, GUSH, FENY, SOXL, IAU, GTBP, CBRE, XLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares, sells Dollar Tree Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, GT Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,324 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 61,741 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,814 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 28 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,738 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.861900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 205,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 120,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $41.02, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 63,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X . The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 105,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $413.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 21,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 87,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 106,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.52 and $152.07, with an estimated average price of $136.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.732000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GT Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $5.74 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $8.55.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.